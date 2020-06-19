South Africa: As COVID-19 Spreads Among Mineworkers, Mines Ignore the Role of Trade Unions At Their Peril

19 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Luphert Chilwane

The mining sector has recorded hundreds of Covid-19 cases with most companies still not complying with measures set out by government. Mining companies are not complying with requirements to screen and test workers.

With the number of Covid-19 positive cases expected to surge beyond 500,000 before the end of the winter season, it is important that employers start to listen now to the advice of trade unions and share notes before arrogantly throwing workers into the lion's den.

This will help in combating the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic at workplaces going forward.

Tapping into what President Cyril Ramaphosa said when moving the country from lockdown Level 5 to Level 3, we must all collectively be prepared to live with Covid-19 for a year or even more.

Observations that are made so far paint a gloomy picture. In the case of mineworkers, for example, the majority were bulldozed out of their comfort zones and forced into returning to work barely prepared and exposed to the virus. We are now witnessing undue consequences - the daily increases in the number of positive cases reported at various mining houses. Such a situation remains unpalatable.

Pushing workers back to work was a blanket...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.