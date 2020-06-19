South Africa: SANDF Confiscates Cigarettes Worth R1.3 Million At Border Between KZN and Mozambique

19 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confiscated cigarettes worth R1.3 million at the Farazella border, between KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique, on Sunday.

The cigarettes were confiscated during an operation at the border.

"The SANDF members found a white Isuzu bakkie with a KwaZulu-Natal registration number, loaded with 46 boxes of Rothmans cigarettes worth R1.3 million", SANDF spokesperson Captain Jaco Theunissen said.

Theunissen said the three suspects fled during the operation.

No arrests have been made.

The sale of cigarettes is still prohibited under Alert Level 3 lockdown regulations.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.