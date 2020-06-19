South Africa: 'A South Africa Without Hunger Is Possible'

19 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daniel Steyn

While tons of quality food end up on landfills, millions starve each day. FoodForward SA has developed an innovative, data-driven solution to a very human problem, feeding thousands every day while supporting social development in our most vulnerable communities.

For Portia Ntzakana, the lockdown has meant a sudden loss of income for her family. The measly social grant of R440 a month she receives is nowhere near enough to cover the meals and living costs of her nine family members.

Luckily, before lockdown, her nine-year-old son had been attending Nyanga-based organisation Etafeni daycare. Since the implementation of lockdown, the organisation has been providing monthly food parcels for their beneficiaries.

Ntzakana told Daily Maverick that she was living with severe depression and was suicidal before she found Etafeni. She teared up as she described the ongoing battle of living with HIV and the daily fear of stigmatisation.

In normal circumstances, Etafeni runs an Early Childhood Development centre, offers psycho-social counselling for people living with HIV/AIDS, and coordinates various other health and social development programmes.

Etafeni's kitchen staff prepare over 500 meals a day in non-Covid-19 times. Their food supply is greatly supported by FoodForward SA, who provide them with a monthly...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.