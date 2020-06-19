South Africa: 'A South Africa Without Hunger Is Possible'

analysis

While tons of quality food end up on landfills, millions starve each day. FoodForward SA has developed an innovative, data-driven solution to a very human problem, feeding thousands every day while supporting social development in our most vulnerable communities.

For Portia Ntzakana, the lockdown has meant a sudden loss of income for her family. The measly social grant of R440 a month she receives is nowhere near enough to cover the meals and living costs of her nine family members.

Luckily, before lockdown, her nine-year-old son had been attending Nyanga-based organisation Etafeni daycare. Since the implementation of lockdown, the organisation has been providing monthly food parcels for their beneficiaries.

Ntzakana told Daily Maverick that she was living with severe depression and was suicidal before she found Etafeni. She teared up as she described the ongoing battle of living with HIV and the daily fear of stigmatisation.

In normal circumstances, Etafeni runs an Early Childhood Development centre, offers psycho-social counselling for people living with HIV/AIDS, and coordinates various other health and social development programmes.

Etafeni's kitchen staff prepare over 500 meals a day in non-Covid-19 times. Their food supply is greatly supported by FoodForward SA, who provide them with a monthly...