South Africa: White Rhino Monopoly Capitalism? 28 Percent of SA's Private Rhino Owners Are 'Getting Out' of the Species

19 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The poaching crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic have thrown up huge challenges for South Africa's 'experiment' in megafaunal privatisation.

A new study published in peer-reviewed journal Conservation Letters has found that 28% of South Africa's private rhino owners are disinvesting from the species. The study was based on a national survey of 171 private rhino owners.

The findings come are unsurprising to the wildlife industry, but do provide much-needed empirical data for policymakers, game farmers and conservationists with an interest or a stake in the issues.

Close to half of South Africa's population of white rhinos -- the larger and more numerous of the two African rhino species -- are in private hands. South Africa is home to more than 80% of the world's white rhino population, so about 40% of the animals in the world, or about 7,000, graze on private ranches in the country.

This statistic forms part of a broader conservation success story that has seen mostly marginal agricultural land on private property -- land that would require massive capital investments to allow crops to be grown commercially -- "rewilded" into habitat for a range of wild species that cater to tourism's game-viewing and hunting sectors.

This...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.