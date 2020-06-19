South Africa: White Rhino Monopoly Capitalism? 28 Percent of SA's Private Rhino Owners Are 'Getting Out' of the Species

analysis

The poaching crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic have thrown up huge challenges for South Africa's 'experiment' in megafaunal privatisation.

A new study published in peer-reviewed journal Conservation Letters has found that 28% of South Africa's private rhino owners are disinvesting from the species. The study was based on a national survey of 171 private rhino owners.

The findings come are unsurprising to the wildlife industry, but do provide much-needed empirical data for policymakers, game farmers and conservationists with an interest or a stake in the issues.

Close to half of South Africa's population of white rhinos -- the larger and more numerous of the two African rhino species -- are in private hands. South Africa is home to more than 80% of the world's white rhino population, so about 40% of the animals in the world, or about 7,000, graze on private ranches in the country.

This statistic forms part of a broader conservation success story that has seen mostly marginal agricultural land on private property -- land that would require massive capital investments to allow crops to be grown commercially -- "rewilded" into habitat for a range of wild species that cater to tourism's game-viewing and hunting sectors.

This...