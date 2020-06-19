Southern Africa: SADC Calls On Defence Chiefs to Remain Vigilant Against Threats to Peace and Security in the Region

19 June 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Executive Secretary of SADC, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax has called on the SADC defence and security forces to remain vigilant against emerging threats to peace and security in the region.

Speaking during the opening of the 28th SADC Defence Sub-Committee Virtual Meeting on 16 June, Dr Tax underscored that peace and security are the foundation for socio-economic development, and thus for regional integration.

She noted that, whereas, the region has recorded significant progress in peace and security in support of regional integration, some SADC Member States have recently experienced terrorist insurgencies that threaten to destabilise the rest of the region.

The Executive Secretary urged the committee to prioritize the operationalization of the SADC Standby Force Component to enhance regional capacity in respect of disaster management and coordination of international humanitarian assistance, in line with the objectives outlined in the SADC Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The SADC Defence Sub-Committee is one of the structures of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. It contributes to the development and implementation of regional policies on peace and security, in the sustenance of peace and security, and in ensuring that there are synergies between peace and security with socio-economic development of the region.

