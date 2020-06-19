Namibia: #gallows Mustfall Deadline Extended

Campaigners for the #GallowsMustFall movement yesterday extended the deadline for the removal of the landmark to 24 June.

This is after the Henties Bay Town Council requested for an extension of yesterday's deadline to remove the symbol, which campaigners say is racist.

The extension will provide time for the symbol to be taken to a national museum.

Henties Bay mayor Herman Honeb said they had requested for an extension until next week for the council to vote on the matter.

He said he agrees that the gallows must go, but said the council wants to follow the correct legal process. Henties Bay has about 5 000 residents. More than 4 120 people had signed the online petition by Wednesday. The council had until Wednesday to respond on the way forward.

Petitioners had warned that if they did not receive a satisfactory response by then, they would remove the structure themselves.

"We did the right thing and gave them until the close of the working day to respond," co-organiser Lebbeus Hashikutuva said earlier on Wednesday.

He said the council had initially stated it would need until 24 June to vote on the matter, which would be a week too late.

"But out of courtesy we have allowed the council to vote. Should the outcome not be satisfactory, we will travel to Henties Bay on 28 June and remove it ourselves," said Hashikutuva.

He said the current stage 1 lockdown of the Erongo region played a role in their decision, as the lockdown ends on 22 June, and until then, the region's borders would be closed for non-essential travel.

Although those who had erected the landmark in the 1970s claim it was a tongue-in-cheek warning for people to keep Henties Bay clean when there were no municipal services, the organisers of the petition, EM Love Foundation, see it as a symbol of oppression, discrimination and colonialism.