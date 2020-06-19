Mozambique: Matavel Murder - Heavy Sentences for Death Squad Members

Maputo — The Gaza provincial court, sitting in the southern Mozambican city of Xai-Xai, on Thursday sentenced two police officers, who were members of the death squad that murdered civil society and election observation activist Anastacio Matavel on 7 October last year, to lengthy prison terms.

Judge Ana Liquidao sentenced the man who drove the death squad's car, Edson Silica, to 24 years imprisonment, and his colleague, Euclidio Mapulasse, to 23 years. According to the trial report in Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax", the slight difference in the sentences was probably due to the cooperative attitude shown by Mapulasse during the early stages of the investigation.

Both Silica and Mapulasse claimed that they had not shot Matavel. However, ballistic evidence showed that their guns had been fired.

The death squad had five members, all police officers. But the other three were not on trial, two because they are dead, and the third because he is a fugitive.

After the assassins had ended Matavel's life, Silica drove the getaway car, a Toyota Mark X, at high speed away from Xai-Xai. The car was involved in a major traffic accident in which two of the killers, Nobrega Chauque and Martins Wiliamo, died. Silica and Mapulasse survived and were eventually arrested. The man whom they claimed was leader of the squad, Agapito Matavele, fled the scene and is still on the run.

All five murderers were members of the police Special Operations Group (GOE). The court found that the commander of the Gaza unit of the GOE, Tudela Guirrugo, was the "moral author" of the crime (that is, he had ordered it) and gave him a 24 year sentence. The same sentence was handed down to Alfredo Macuacua, head of the Gaza branch of the UIR (Rapid Intervention Unit, the Mozambican equivalent of the riot police).

Guirrugo and Macuacua protested their innocence, but the court found that Macuacua ordered the choice of the members of the death squad, and Guirrugo had taken part in planning the assassination.

The chief of staff of the Gaza UIR, Januario Rungo, was sentenced to three years for his role in attempting to cover up the crime. Justino Muchanga, head of the UIR arsenal from which the guns used in the murder were taken, received a two year sentence.

The court acquitted a seventh accused, Ricardo Manganhe, a teacher from the municipality of Chibuto, who had lent the getaway car to the death squad. He was a childhood friend of Nobrega Chauque, and when the latter asked to borrow the car, he agreed. He claimed he had no idea that it would be used to commit a murder. The court found there was not enough evidence to convict him.

Manganhe bought the car from the Mayor of Chibuto, Henriques Machava, but the purchase had not been completed, and so the Toyota was still registered in Machava's name. Initially Machava was also charged with involvement in the murder, but his name was removed from the list of accused before the trial began.

The judge ordered the murderers to pay compensation of 1.5 million meticais (about 21,600 US dollars, at current exchange rates) to Matavel's family.

The family's lawyer, Flavio Menete, had urged the court to order the Mozambican state to pay compensation of 35 million meticais. Menete argued that the state is responsible - the murder was a state crime, carried out by police officers, using police guns. He pointed out that the guns were not stolen from the police arsenal, but the killers registered taking them out and putting them back.

Liquidao rejected these arguments on the grounds that the killers did not commit the murder as agents of the state, but acted on their own account.

Since it is unheard-of for anyone to admit committing a crime as an agent of the state, this makes a nonsense of the clause in the Constitution according to which the state is responsible for crimes committed by its agents. The family intends to appeal against that part of Liquidao's sentence which acquitted the state of responsibility.

Much about Matavel's murder remains unclear - none of those on trial gave any motive for the killing. The idea which cropped up late in the investigation that Matavel was killed because "he had a lot of money" is clearly absurd - the killers made no attempt to steal anything from Matavel's person or from his car.

Nor is it known who ordered the crime - it is thought unlikely that Guirrugo and Macuacua acted on their own.