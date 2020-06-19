Angola: Environment Launches Project to Combat Illegal Trade

Luanda — The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment Thursday launched a project to combat the illegal wildlife trade and human and animal conflict in Angola.

In a statement to the press, the director of the National Institute for Biodiversity and Conservation Areas, Aristófanes da Cunha, said the project aims at fighting the illegal trade, fauna poaching, as well as the human and animal conflict in the country.

According to him, two conservation areas and a reserve of endemic species were selected, which focus on the giant sable antelope found in the integral reserve of Luando, the grey parrot, chimpanzee, gorilla and elephant that are in the Maiombe national park.

He pointed that there are a number of activities contributing to the reduction of this harmful practice to biodiversity and called for other partners to be added in order to have the continuity of the actions that the project foresees.

The official requested the support of the community for the implementation of the project and highlighted it as an essential element for dealing with the existing resources in this conservation.

The UNDP representative Goetz Sehrote said they will support the project with four million dollars, an amount to be used over six years.