Namibia: Mother of Cleft-Lip Baby Fights Stigma

AN Oshakati woman has been living in despair ever since her baby was born with a cleft lip and palate as well as deformed arms.

Elizabeth Joseph (28), a resident of Oshoopala informal settlement at Oshakati, is an unemployed mother of four living in poverty and struggling to provide for her children.

Joseph's four-month-old baby girl was born with a cleft lip and palate which has disfigured her lips and nose. The baby was also born with an abnormal arm posture.

Since then, Joseph has been doing odd jobs to provide for her baby who is unable to breastfeed because of her condition.

Joseph, who lives in a small corrugated zinc shack, told The Namibian that a few weeks after she gave birth to the baby, the father allegedly abandoned them after learning of the baby's condition.

"I do not know where the father of my child is and his mobile phone is unreachable. He has never seen the baby because, shortly after giving birth, I called to inform him of our baby's condition and he told me that he wants nothing to do with a disabled baby. That was the last time we spoke.

"The worst part of it is, I do not even know any member of his family, we just met here at Oshakati and started dating, so I never got the chance to meet his family. I never asked for any of this and I will never abandon my baby. She will grow up in my care with love," said Joseph.

Joseph added that she faces a lot of stigma as people often point fingers at her and the baby, a situation she describes as very disturbing and depressing.

"It's infuriating. I believe I'm not the first woman to have a baby with birth defects. Sometimes I find it hard to even just go out because once I step out of the house, all fingers will be pointing at me," she said.

She said her baby finds it difficult to suckle due to her condition and she has since stopped breastfeeding her. She now feeds her formula milk only, which she cannot afford as she has no means of income.

Joseph, who lives with an aunt, is appealing to good Samaritans for any kind of assistance to help ease the burden she faces.

The aunt, Margret Abel, said she sometimes helps Joseph financially when she can, but this is not always possible.

"I'm also unemployed and I have no means to assist Joseph and her baby. I survive on the monthly grant that one of my children receives from the government which she [Joseph] uses to buy milk or nappies for the baby. She sometimes goes out to do odd jobs at construction sites, but now that there is Covid-19, she has stopped and things have become hard," Abel said.

A cleft lip and palate are openings or splits in the upper lip, the roof of the mouth (palate) or both.

The split occurs when there is not enough tissue in the mouth or lip area, and the available tissue does not join properly.