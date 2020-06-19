Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Undenge Sent to Prison for Two and Half Years

19 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

Former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge has been committed to spend two and half years in jail.

He was in 2018 convicted of abuse of office.

Undenge appeared before senior regional magistrate Trynos Utahwashe at the Harare magistrate's court on Friday.

He was in the company of his lawyer Alec Muchadehama.

Muchadehama said they have since approached the High Court seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court against the latest decision.

He said they have also applied for bail pending appeal at the Supreme Court.

"However, the High Court has dismissed his appeal against both conviction and sentence meaning that he now has to serve a full sentence he was given by magistrate Hosea Mujaya," his lawyer told NewZimbabwe.com.

"He was convicted and jailed two and half years in 2018. His (earlier) appeal against both conviction and sentence at the High Court was successful and he has been out all the while."

Muchadehama said police stormed his residence to arrest the embattled politician.

"The police effected his arrest on Thursday and they approached his place of residence in their numbers and made it appear as if he had been on the run but my client was never on the run," he said.

"When his appeal was thrown out, I told him to stay at home because I knew the police would go after him so he was never a fugitive."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.