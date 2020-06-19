Namibia: Fishcor's Ngalangi, Cop to Be Charged

19 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue and Shinovene Immanuel

Police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga has likened the entrance of a South African fugitive into Namibia to organised crime which could lead to the charging of Fishcor finance general manager Paulus Ngalangi.

Ngalangi is accused of teaming up with a police sergeant known as Nghede to assist an alleged fugitive known as Immanuel David (35).

David entered Namibia via canoe. Ngalangi then picked him up at the Noordoewer border and transported him to Windhoek with his car.

To Ndeitunga, this appears to be an organised act.

Ndeitunga yesterday said Ngalangi knowingly aided the suspect who illegally entered the country, saying if he is honest, he should confess that he knew of all the arrangements.

"We do not want to reveal much, but investigations are ongoing," he said.

The police chief said David was also assisted by certain officials in South Africa to cross into Namibia on a canoe. According to the inspector general, South African authorities have not been able to link David to any crimes in South Africa as yet.

"It is a well-planned criminal operation," he said.

He said the police have still not established why the suspect came to Namibia illegally.

Ndeitunga said they have no evidence that David was involved in a N$65 million cash heist in South Africa, and investigations are ongoing.

The suspect was found with only US$100 in his possession.

Ndeitunga said the police arrested David on 13 June.

CHARGES

The inspector general said the fugitive would be charged with violating the state of emergency regulations by illegally entering Namibia, through an ungazetted point. The suspect may also be charged with intentionally exposing people to Covid-19.

"He went and mixed with people, including a few ladies he came in contact with at Rocky Crest and 77 on Independence," Ndeitunga said.

He added that Ngalangi could be charged with aiding David.

"They definitely should be charged. For the police officer it is very clear and we will enforce the Police Act, particularly the disciplinary code," Ndeitunga said.

David was born at Lüderitz and has a South African passport, police sources said.

His father was a former Koevoet member, but moved to South Africa to be employed by the army.

David's father has since moved back to Namibia after retiring, but David remained in South Africa and acquired citizenship.

CRIME DENIED

Ngalangi defended his decision to transport David in a statement he issued.

"I was asked by a friend to collect a gentleman who was stuck with transport at Noordoewer on the Namibian side of the border," he said.

He said he then asked Nghede to accompany him.

"I picked up the gentleman at Noordoewer at the Engen service Station on the Namibian side of the border and proceeded to drive to Windhoek," Ngalangi said.

They then drove to Keetmanshoop.

"The sergeant drove all the way to Windhoek. Please note that I asked the sergeant to accompany me on the basis that I don't want to get myself on the wrong side of the law."

He said the alleged fugitive was dropped off at an address in Rocky Crest in Windhoek.

Ngalangi was in charge of Fishcor's purse when more than N$75 million was allegedly diverted from the national fishing corporation to fund Swapo, political leaders and business people.

His family is close to James Hatuikulipi, who is awaiting trial in connection with the Fishrot corruption scandal.

