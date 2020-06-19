Mozambique: Eleven New COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed

19 June 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, announced on Thursday that, with the diagnosis of a further eleven positive cases in the previous 24 hours, the number of people diagnosed with the disease in Mozambique has risen to 662.

Speaking in Maputo, at the daily Ministry of Health press conference on the Covid-19 situation, Marlene said the number of people tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic now stands at 21,780. 766 of these samples were taken in the previous 24 hours.

755 of the tests were negative, and 11 people tested positive for Covid-19. Ten of them are Mozambicans and the eleventh is a foreign citizen (whose nationality Marlene did not reveal).

Six of the new cases are in Maputo city, and one each was diagnosed in Nampula city, in the Cabo Delgado provincial capital of Pemba, in Tete city, in Inhambane city and in Maputo province (Magude district, on the border with South Africa). In line with standard Health Ministry procedure, all 11 cases have been told to go into home isolation, and their contacts are now being traced.

Marlene also announced that one of the eight Covid-19 cases who had been hospitalised has now been discharged. But although she is out of hospital, she must remain in home isolation. Seven people are now hospitalised, three in Nampula, three in Maputo and one in Sofala. Two of these (one in Nampula and one in Maputo) are in intensive care.

Marlene added that a further six Covid-19 patients have made a full recovery, three in Maputo City and three in Cabo Delgado. This brings the total number of recoveries to 175.

As of Thursday the breakdown of positive cases by province was: Nampula, 213; Cabo Delgado 199; Maputo City, 112; Maputo province, 71; Tete, 20; Sofala, 15; Inhambane 13; Niassa, seven; Zambezia, five; Gaza, four; Manica, three.

Mozambique's key Covid-19 statistics are now: 662 confirmed cases, of which 175 have made a full recovery, and 482 are active cases. Five Covid-19 patients have died, four of the disease itself, and one from an unrelated pathology.

