Angola: COVID-19 - Music Producers Donate Foodstuff in Bengo

Caxito — At least five hundred needy people from the Cawango, Paranhos and Riceno neighborhoods in Caxito, Bengo province, Thursday benedited from basic foodstuff to overcome their difficulties in this period of State of Calamity due to covid-19 pandemic.

This is a joint initiative of the companies Clé Entertainment and LS Republicano within the project "Live Solidarity", made by the musicians Puto Português and Edmázia Mayembe, which allowed the collection of more than 200 tons of various products from the basic food products.

The same food is being distributed in several provinces, according to Clé's manager, Clésio Gomes.

He said the project began two weeks ago in Benguela province, allowing the distribution of foodstuff in the provinces of Luanda, Huila and Namibe, with the expectation of reaching other parts of Angola.

For his part, the deputy governor of Bengo for the political, social and economic sector, José Francisco Bartolomeu Pedro, thanked the gesture and called for similar initiatives to be multiplied, in order to join the government's efforts to help the neediest people.