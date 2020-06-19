Namibia: Youth and Sports Feed Off Scraps

YOUTH and sports minister Agnes Tjongarero says their limited budget is hampering policy implementation and realisation.

The ministry has a backlog of N$412,3 million worth of developmental projects, with 73% of the cost covering the construction of the ministry's new headquarters, she said in her budget motivation statement to the National Assembly last week.

While "young people remain our best hope of transforming Namibia into a prosperous nation," ensuring their needs are catered for is a mammoth challenge given the meagre resources at the ministry's disposal, she said.

The ministry only got N$306,9 million from treasury, 94% of which will go towards operations expenditure with only N$18,5 million earmarked for developmental project for this year.

The ministry is grappling with the challenge of completing four developmental projects, some of them dating back to 2007.

The projects are for youth skills development and sport infrastructure which involve constructing a multi-purpose and a youth development centre at Swakopmund and Mukwe at a cost of N$41,2 million.

The strategic objectives of the ministry are striving to drive the sports economy through investment in infrastructure and upgrading of sport facilities and increase participation in sports identification, development and managing talent.

However, most of the existing facilities are in a deplorable state and efforts to construct new structures have fallen well behind schedule, Tjongarero conceded.

"Many of our facilities are dilapidated, to the extent that they have become health hazards, and not safe for usage," Tjongarero stated.

She requested the Ministry of Finance to allow them to use the public private partnership (PPP) model to construct and upgrade the country's sport facilities.

Tjongarero further asked for more money to enable the development of the sports industry.

"I humbly plead with this august house to consider increasing the ministerial ceiling to enable us to deliver our key strategic objectives," she said.

The ministry together with the education and arts ministry are yet to draft the first ever integrated physical education and school Sports Policy, which is envisaged to become the bedrock of the entire development continuum.

Youth and sports' contribution to the GDP is best captured in the national account under the arts, entertainment and other services where for the past seven years they have averaged N$2,4 billion.

However, the Namibia Statistics Agency could not provide the specific contribution of sport to the economy.

With the fifth National Development Plans (2017-22) boldly targeting to reduce the youth unemployment rate to 33%, NSA how ever indicated that the plans are yet to materialise.

As from 2016, youth inability to get formal employment has been increasing (2,7%) to 46,7% in 2018.

However, the level could be high at this point.

"Our constant focus as a ministry remains on the creation of youth empowerment opportunities," Tjongarero said.

She added that their Strategic Plan for 2017-2022 states that by 2022, the country's youth "ought to be empowered and have adequate opportunities to actively participate in the economic development of Namibia".

SNAIL'S PACE

The ministry started the renovation of a multi-purpose youth centre at Swakopmund in 2007 at a cost of N$6 million but this project remains far from completion 13 years later.

No funds were allocated towards this project in the previous financial year, while the ministry plans to spend N$2,4 million on the project over the next 10 months.

The ministry has also not yet started the construction of its N$301 million head office planned for Windhoek which was introduced in 2011.

So, far the ministry has spent N$1,4 million on a feasibility study.

For this year, the ministry plans to spend N$950 000 towards that project.

The other two projects that the ministry plans to implement in the next 10 months include the construction of a N$35 million youth integrated development centre in Kavango East and a N$70 million sports complex at Eenhana.

Budget documents show that the ministry plans to spend N$7,5 million towards the Kavango East project and N$7,7 million towards the facility at Eenhana.

These two projects were introduced in 2018.

Under its operational budget, the ministry will spend N$184,3 million on youth programmes and activities. The National Youth Service gets the biggest chunk with N$75,1 million and the National Youth Council will receive N$28,9 million.

The sports directorate is allocated N$42,2 million to cater for sports programmes, while N$10,6 million is reserved for the Namibia Sports Commission, while supervision and support services will receive N$76,3 million.