Mozambique: Saudi Embassy Denies Alleged Abuses

Maputo — The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Maputo has denied claims of abuses against Mozambican members of staff that were published on Tuesday by the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

An anonymous group of workers supposedly claimed that they were required to work every weekend without overtime pay, and had not received a pay rise since 2018. They also accused the embassy of discriminating against its Mozambican staff.

A letter from the Embassy sent to AIM said that "everything mentioned in the paper is not true and consists of unfounded allegations".

It said the Embassy had signed work contracts with all its local staff, and that the monthly wages vary from 646 dollars for a gardener to 1,460 dollars for a translator. The contracts, the letter added, include an overtime allowance, a transport allowance, and provision for 30 days paid holiday a year. Working hours at the embassy are from 09.00 to 15.00 "and nobody is obliged to do extra tasks".

One allegation was true - the Embassy did ban workers' relatives from bringing them food (other than tins), but this was a measure to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease Covid-19 in the Embassy "and this is in the interest of everyone".

Contrary to the claims made by the group, there was no discrimination in terms of measures against Covid-19. The letter said the embassy had provided all its staff "with the necessary protective materials (masks, sterilisation material and disinfectants), and the wearing of masks is obligatory, without discrimination between members of the diplomatic mission and locally hired staff, and it is obvious that the virus does not discriminate between one functionary and another".

The Embassy strongly rejected the use of the term "slavery" by the anonymous workers, saying that slavery "contradicts the principles of Islam and the social values of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia".

This letter was sent to AIM, but apparently not to "Carta de Mocambique". Its editor told AIM that he had received no communication from the Saudi Embassy.

Neither the Mozambican Foreign Ministry, nor the Labour Ministry, has any knowledge of the complaints made by the anonymous group.