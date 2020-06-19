Angola: COVID-19 - Governor Reiterates Quarantine Compliance

19 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — The provincial governor of northern Zaire province, Pedro Makita Armando Júlia, Thursday in Mbanza Kongo reinforced the appeal to the population for the obligatory fulfillment of the home or institutional quarantine, to avoid the spread of covid-19 throughout the national territory.

According to the governor, who was speaking to the press, beyond the northern border that the region shares with the DRC, greater attention should also be paid to the southern border, which delimits Zaire with the province of Bengo, in order to prevent the violation of the sanitary cordon by citizens from the country's capital, Luanda.

To this end, the government has directed the defence and public order forces, stationed at the River Loge (Nzeto), bordering Bengo, to reinforce surveillance, including the health technicians stationed there.

He recalled that the best weapon for the fight against this invisible enemy is still prevention and regretted the lack of mass testing capacity in the region that would allow the prevalence or not of the virus among the local population.

The province of Zaire, together with the other 16 regions of the country, except for Luanda and Kwanza Norte, has so far had no confirmed positive case of covid-19.

The region shares a 310-km border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, which already has hundreds of positive cases.

