South Africa: Overheads and Debt - Reopened Restaurants Face Battle to Survive

19 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that restrictions on restaurants would be lifted could not come soon enough for a restaurateur in Gauteng who had been raided by police last week and forced to shut down her operation. Her crime: serving customers through the windows of their cars where they could eat their meal while watching a movie on a big screen.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 17 June that a number of businesses would be allowed to reopen under an "advanced" Level 3 lockdown, Jenny-Lee Bots was ecstatic.

Bots runs the Molly Malones restaurant in Pineslopes in Fourways. Since the lockdown began 84 days ago she has been desperate to find a way to ensure the establishment's survival.

Molly Malones is an Irish pub and restaurant, known more for its pub feel than takeaway foods. When Level 3 restrictions allowed restaurants to prepare food for takeaway or delivery, Bots knew she had to find a way to earn an income for both her and her staff.

"Covid was bringing us to our knees. We had bills left unpaid with no hope of it ending," Bots told Daily Maverick. "We needed to think outside the box and restructure our business and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.