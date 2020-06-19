South Africa: Overheads and Debt - Reopened Restaurants Face Battle to Survive

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that restrictions on restaurants would be lifted could not come soon enough for a restaurateur in Gauteng who had been raided by police last week and forced to shut down her operation. Her crime: serving customers through the windows of their cars where they could eat their meal while watching a movie on a big screen.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 17 June that a number of businesses would be allowed to reopen under an "advanced" Level 3 lockdown, Jenny-Lee Bots was ecstatic.

Bots runs the Molly Malones restaurant in Pineslopes in Fourways. Since the lockdown began 84 days ago she has been desperate to find a way to ensure the establishment's survival.

Molly Malones is an Irish pub and restaurant, known more for its pub feel than takeaway foods. When Level 3 restrictions allowed restaurants to prepare food for takeaway or delivery, Bots knew she had to find a way to earn an income for both her and her staff.

"Covid was bringing us to our knees. We had bills left unpaid with no hope of it ending," Bots told Daily Maverick. "We needed to think outside the box and restructure our business and...