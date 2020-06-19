South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Wishes Former President Mbeki Well On His Birthday

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his best wishes to former President Thabo Mbeki on his 78th birthday today, 18 June 2020.

President Ramaphosa thanked former President Mbeki for his consistently positive motivation to the nation, and his continued commitment to the realisation of a better South Africa and a better Africa.

President Ramaphosa said "your lifelong contribution and unwavering commitment to prospering our country and realising the Africa we want, is a legacy that will endure forever. We thank you for your leadership".

On behalf of my wife Tshepo, the people and the government of South Africa, I wish you many more prosperous years, Mr President."