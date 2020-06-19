Angola: COVID-19 - Health Ministry Tests People in Sanitary Cordon

Ndalatando — A multidisciplinary committee of the Ministry of Health has been in Ndalatando, province of Kwanza Norte since last Wednesday, to monitor and test people living in the areas where the three positive cases of Covid-19 were detected.

The information was provided to Angop by the Vice-Governor of Kwanza Norte for the Political and Social sector, Leonor da Silva Garibaldi, who said that the team, which includes technicians from the rapid response and epidemiological surveillance office of the Ministry of Health, should work in the province for five days on testing and tracing contact of the three positive cases of Covid-19.

Leonor Garibaldi said that sanitary cordons have been imposed in two areas of the city of Ndalatando, namely the Indios street and Sambizanga neighbourhood, where local authorities are creating strategies to strengthen the supply of some basic services for residents, mainly drinking water and essential goods.

The director of the Provincial Health Office, Filomena Wilson, recalled that the three people detected with Covid-19 were evacuated to reference units in Luanda, while actions to locate and test all the people who remained in contact with these positive cases are underway.