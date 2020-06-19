South Africa: COVID-19 Cases Jump to 83 890 Cases, Death Toll At 1 737

South Africa reported 3 478 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 83 890 cases, said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, there are an additional 63 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1 737.

Of the new deaths, 57 are from the Western Cape and six are from the Eastern Cape.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

Over the last 24 hours, 27 362 new tests have been conducted, bringing the total number to 1 228 098.

The Western Cape remains the hardest hit province, followed by the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The Western Cape has 47 522 cases, Gauteng 15 898, Eastern Cape 12 639, KwaZulu-Natal 4 360, North West 1 606, Free State 649, Limpopo 489, Mpumalanga 461, Northern Cape 214 and 56 are still are unknown.