South Africa: Charges Against VBS Eight Detail Theft of R2.2 Billion - and Fraud for Trying to Cover It All Up

analysis

The 81-page charge sheet detailing 47 counts of fraud, theft, money laundering, corruption and racketeering has set out in devastating detail allegations of how the first eight men arrested on Wednesday stole R2.2bn from VBS Mutual Bank and how they tried to cover it up.

Seven of the eight men arrested on Wednesday in connection with the multi-billion-rand theft from VBS appeared in court on Thursday, while former CFO Philip Truter is in quarantine due to Covid-19.

Those arrested include former VBS and Vele Investments chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the alleged "kingpin" of the heist.

The others are Andile Ramavhunga, former VBS chief executive officer, Phophi Mukhodobwane, former VBS general manager for treasury, and former VBS chief financial officer, Truter.

Truter did not appear in court with his co-accused on Thursday as he is in quarantine.

The others are Sipho Malaba, the KPMG engagement partner responsible for the audits of VBS, and three non-executive directors, Ernest Nesane, Paul Magula and Phalaphala Ramikosi.

All eight men, in addition to being charged with the theft and cover-up of VBS funds, were handsomely rewarded for their alleged complicity.

Nesane and Magula were seconded to the VBS board by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which...