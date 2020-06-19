South Africa: Cultural Diversity Should Be Encouraged At Schools

opinion

The assumption that all children must abide by monoculture school rules that are insensitive to cultural diversity is a problematic one and can cause much angst and rebelliousness among questioning and thinking learners.

There is a fine line between cultural chauvinism and racism. One lays claim to a unique cultural identity, the other lays claim to one's superiority over others. In the new South Africa we are beginning to grapple on a daily basis with what feels like racism but may in fact be a desire for cultural comfort and security. In education in particular, at the school and tertiary level, waves of dissent are beginning to surface between teachers and pupils and among the learners themselves. The dominant feature in most relationships is the race of the other.

This scenario has been played out in several reported incidents in public and private schools throughout the country where pupils have been locked in battle over the length and texture of their hair, shaven heads, beards and burqas or a red string bracelet and such paraphernalia. Faced with a diverse population of children from a variety of backgrounds - cultural, linguistic, socioeconomic and academic - school authorities are finding the transition...