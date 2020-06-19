Zimbabwe: Undenge Jailed

19 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tendai Rupapa

Former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge who was in 2018 convicted of abuse of office, has been committed to prison for two-and-a-half years.

This follows the High Court's recent rejection of his appeal after it found out that his sentence was not excessive and did not induce any sense of shock.

Undenge appeared at the Harare magistrate' court today before senior regional magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe in the company of his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama.

Mr Muchadehama said they have since approached the High Court seeking leave to appeal to the supreme Court against the latest decision.

He said they have also since applied for bail pending appeal to the Supreme Court.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.