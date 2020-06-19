Namibia: Pick N Pay Lays Off 500 Workers

RETAIL giant Pick n Pay Namibia yesterday announced that it is retrenching 500 workers.

Despite working throughout the lockdown, some of the 500 employees who will be retrenched said the announcement came sooner than expected.

Pick n Pay Namibia's managing director Graeme Mouton in a media statement yesterday said the group, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List Group, announced it would retrench more than 500 of its employees at its 22 retail stores in most major towns countrywide. The workers will be retrenched as from 15 July.

"I don't know what happened, we were working every day," an employee at a Pick n Pay store in Windhoek yesterday said.

Even though the group is offering re-employment after its restructuring process has been finalised, the employee said she has come too far to work in a low-earning position again.

Although the company weighed in on the possibility of retrenchments in March, another employee says nobody expected the retrenchment process to happen so soon.

"The managing director did address people, he went store-to-store, but nobody expected it so soon, maybe in August," another employee said.

"It was a shock for all of us [... ] Some of us got letters as we were going in to work," the employee said.

Mouton yesterday said the group engaged the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau) in March to propose various alternatives to retrenchment.

Three proposals were presented to the union leaders.

Mouton said the first was that the employees agree to forego the annual salary increase and to forego a 13th cheque this year, but going forward, the 13th cheque would be converted to a performance-based bonus once the company makes profit again.

The second, Mouton said, was that the discount benefit employees enjoy be reduced, and the third proposal was that Sundays be included in the normal six-day working week, calculated monthly instead of weekly.

Mouton said the Covid-19 and lockdown "only compounded an already dire situation" and discussion with the unions were unsuccessful.

"Due to the prolonged economic downturn and reduced consumer disposable income, the company experienced marginal to negative turnover growth over the past five years," he said.

He said while the recession has steadily eroded turnover at the group, costs have increased annually above inflation on all fronts, resulting in a decline in profit, leading to losses over the last two years.

"A restructure exercise aimed at reversing losses and setting the business on the path to sustainability was therefore initiated. In addition to various cost cutting measures, the company also offered employees voluntary separation packages and early retirement options," he said.

Mouton said uptake on these offers were low, resulting in extensive dialogue through which the company presented the employees with the option of retrenchment or alternative measures aimed at reducing costs without job losses.

The National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) secretary general, Job Muniaro, yesterday said retrenchments are not reasonable - especially since stores were open during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"To me it's not justifiable because I have not been sitting with them [management] in terms of planning that has brought those justifications, so those justifications might only be for themselves," he said.

Efforts to reach Nafau's secretary general, Absalom Willem, were unsuccessful.