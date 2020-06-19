Mozambique: PM Visits People Displaced By Terrorism

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Friday urged people displaced by the fighting in the northern province of Cabo Delgado to distance themselves from the terrorists responsible for the violence.

He was speaking to about 50 displaced people who have taken refuge in the town of Namialo, in Nampula province. There are over 5,000 people who have fled from the terrorism, and have crossed the provincial boundary into Nampula.

Rosario told his audience that the government is committed to ending the attacks which drive people from their homes and prevent them from producing food.

"The government is already doing its part", he said. "Here, in Namialo, each person should advise their husbands or sons not to join those who are waging this war. They are making money out of this war at the cost of terror and of provoking fear. Many people are now here and are unable to produce, all because of the war. So we are seeking a solution so that all this ends".

He told the displaced that the government has a development programme under way to produce food, and to improve social conditions, such as the building of roads, schools and health centres, all in order to improve the quality of life of Mozambicans

"But this programme is running into two difficulties", Rosario said. "One is the disease, and the other is what has brought you here, the war. A country cannot always be at war. We must join our efforts and say no to those who want to wage war. In war, people die. They kill people, they destroy families, they prevent development".

As for the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister was pleased to note that all the displaced people, including the children, were wearing masks. He encouraged them to practice social distancing, and to follow the rules of individual and collective hygiene.

"This disease attacks everywhere", he warned. "We must prevent it from become installed among us, because we could fall ill, and even die. So we must follow the recommendations for prevention".

Earlier in the day, Rosario held a meeting with the administrators of the six Nampula districts that are accommodating people displaced from Cabo Delgado. Up to Wednesday, the authorities had registered 5,067 displaced people.