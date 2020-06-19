Mozambique: PM Visits People Displaced By Terrorism

19 June 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Friday urged people displaced by the fighting in the northern province of Cabo Delgado to distance themselves from the terrorists responsible for the violence.

He was speaking to about 50 displaced people who have taken refuge in the town of Namialo, in Nampula province. There are over 5,000 people who have fled from the terrorism, and have crossed the provincial boundary into Nampula.

Rosario told his audience that the government is committed to ending the attacks which drive people from their homes and prevent them from producing food.

"The government is already doing its part", he said. "Here, in Namialo, each person should advise their husbands or sons not to join those who are waging this war. They are making money out of this war at the cost of terror and of provoking fear. Many people are now here and are unable to produce, all because of the war. So we are seeking a solution so that all this ends".

He told the displaced that the government has a development programme under way to produce food, and to improve social conditions, such as the building of roads, schools and health centres, all in order to improve the quality of life of Mozambicans

"But this programme is running into two difficulties", Rosario said. "One is the disease, and the other is what has brought you here, the war. A country cannot always be at war. We must join our efforts and say no to those who want to wage war. In war, people die. They kill people, they destroy families, they prevent development".

As for the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister was pleased to note that all the displaced people, including the children, were wearing masks. He encouraged them to practice social distancing, and to follow the rules of individual and collective hygiene.

"This disease attacks everywhere", he warned. "We must prevent it from become installed among us, because we could fall ill, and even die. So we must follow the recommendations for prevention".

Earlier in the day, Rosario held a meeting with the administrators of the six Nampula districts that are accommodating people displaced from Cabo Delgado. Up to Wednesday, the authorities had registered 5,067 displaced people.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.