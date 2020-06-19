Kenya Reaches Out to Djibouti After UN Security Council Victory

19 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reached out to Djibouti following Kenya's victory of the much coveted United Nations Security Council non-permanent seat after a second round of voting.

Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwambwa told Capital FM News ON Friday Kenya will work closely with Djibouti, pledging adopt the region's aspirations including Djibouti's.

"The fact that we were bidding for the same seat does not change our relationship and we are glad that the President of Djibouti has sent us a congratulatory message, we look forward to integrating any agenda that Djibouti has and within the United Nations Security Council we shall join it with our agenda and together we shall move forward," Namwamba said.

Security, being one of the major concerns for many African countries, Namwambwa pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in conjunction with that of Defence, will champion for regional stability and peace, a key pillar in Kenya's 10-point agenda for the two-year term at the Security Council.

"We already have a solid agenda and we will be seeking to rally African and global consensus around security issues that we have identified. Kenya will definitely flag terrorism as one of its key agenda and seek ways to dismantle it," he said.

Kenya was declared winner Thursday night, after beating Djibouti having garnered 129 votes against Djibouti's 62 in the second round of voting at the UN headquarters in New York city.

Kenya was the African Union endorsed candidate for the region.

Kenya and Djibouti both highlighted their roles in seeking peace in the Horn of Africa, as well as their contributions to UN peacekeeping options, in their respective bids.

Kenya won largely due to its support for refugees from Somalia and South Sudan, as well as its support to the two countries' fragile governments.

During an initial vote Wednesday, Kenya failed to secure the required two-thirds majority after garnering 113 votes against Djibouti's 78, prompting a repeat poll on Thursday.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.