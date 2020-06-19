Kenya Urban Roads Authority Confirms Silas Kinoti as Director-General

19 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — The government of Kenya has confirmed Silas Murira Kinoti as the Director General Kenya Urban Roads Authority.

Murira has been holding the position in acting capacity since 2015.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia in a statement said that Murira's appointment took effect June 18.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Silas Murira Kinoti as the Director General/Chief Executive Officer effective June 18,2020," said CS Macharia.

"Kinoti's appointment follows a competitive and transparent recruitment process that was conducted by the board of Kura," he added.

Kinoti took over following the exit of acting boss Peter Mundinia to Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHA).

Kinoti holds a master's in business administration Degree (Corporate Management) from KCA University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Degree from the University of Nairobi.

At the helm of the Authority, Kinoti will be tasked with management, development, rehabilitation, and maintenance of all public roads in Cities and Municipalities in Kenya except where those roads are National Roads.

