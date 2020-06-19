Rwanda: Illicit Products Worth Millions Seized in Regional Crackdown

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) last week seized substandard and unlawful products valued above Rwf 17 million in a nationwide operation, the agency has announced.

The two-day operation took place on June 10-11 and netted various illicit beverages, skincare oils, and substandard foodstuff under a joint quality control operation, dubbed 'Operation FAGIA-OPSON V', run in collaboration with Interpol and member states of the East African Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO).

Local agencies, including Rwanda National Police (RNP), Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and Rwanda Standards Board (RSB), took part in the operation.

"Operation FAGIA-OPSON V was successful, as evidenced by the amount of substandard products that were seized and the mobilisation conducted in areas in question," said Marie-Michelle, RIB Spokesperson.

Illicit beverages dominated seized products during the crackdown, valuing at Rwf13,497,540. RIB said that the drinks were impounded for substandard quality or illegal packaging.

Among other confiscated goods are substandard foodstuff valued at Rwf2,327,300, harmful skincare products worth Rwf 1,071,750, and banned plastic bags worth Rwf229,530.

RIB warned Rwandans and traders against illicit and substandard products as they pose a harmful threat to the health and economy of the country.

Specifically, the agency cautioned traders of a local whiskey known as K'bamba after it had been found that this drink has adverse effects, including rapid killing of drinkers, according to a statement.

In February this year, FDA suspended the production, trading and consumption of the drink manufactured by BIO-HAP Ltd, a then non-certified distillery located in Kicukiro District.

This was after 15 people in Kicukiro and Gasabo districts reportedly died after consuming the the drink.

"It's not up to the security forces alone to fight this, but also all Rwandans and the people of all countries of the world in international cooperation, Umuhoza said.

"We urge Rwandans, in particular, to continue working together to fight it, providing timely information about all traders so that the responsible authorities follow it up early," she added.

According to the Rwandan law, alcoholic beverages produced without complying with standards are categorized as narcotics, which are illegal.

Thus, producing, trafficking or selling simple narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances attracts a term of not less than seven years and not more than 10 years in prison and a fine of not less than Rwf5 million and less than Rwf 10 million.

Following their incessant production, the prosecution said it is envisaging the tightening of penalties for the crime.