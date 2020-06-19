Kenya: 117 COVID-19 Cases Reported as 3,043 Samples Screened, Death Toll Rises to 119

19 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health confirmed 117 new coronavirus cases on Friday bringing the cumulative toll reported in the country since March to 4,374, the death toll having risen to 119 after two more deaths were recorded.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the new cases were diagnosed from 3,043 samples analyzed within 24 hours.

Aman said that the patients, 5 of whom are foreigners, include an 11-year-old and an 83-year-old.

Aman noted the two two deaths include a five-year-old boy from Dadaab Refugee in Garissa county.

Health Director General Patrick Amoth said the other patient aged 46 had an diabetes.

"Diabetes is the most risk factor associated with COVID-19 together with hypertension and other pre-existing conditions like cancer, HIV/AIDS," Amoth said.

Nairobi accounts for 51 of the newly reported cases, Mombasa (22), Kajiado (18), Kiambu (6), Nakuru (5) and Garissa (5), CAS Aman said during a status update on COVID-19.

Busia, Uasin Gishu and Kericho recorded two cases each while Wajir recorded a single case.

Nairobi 's 51 cases are spread across Kibra (8), Langata (8), Makadara (6), Dagoretti North (6), Kamukunji (4), Embakasi East (4), Embakasi North (3), Embakasi South (3), Mathare (2), Ruaraka (2), Embakasi Central (2) while Embakasi West (1), Starehe (1) and Kasarani (1).

Aman raised concern over rising cases in various regions in Nairobi, mainly Westlands, Lavington, Kileleshwa and Hurlingham. He attributed the surge to house parties organized with total disregard to social distancing regulations.

"We have received very disturbing information about groups of young people who are organizing house parties in areas of Westlands, Lavington, Kileleshwa and Hurlingham," he said.

"I want to remind Kenyans that avoidance of social gatherings is among the containment measures of coronavirus disease. I therefore want to appeal to our people to take up individual responsibility in observing the measures that have been advocated by the Ministry," the CAS added.

Mombasa's 22 cases were reported in Mvita (8), Kisauni (5), Changamwe (4), Likoni (3), Jomvu (1) and Nyali (1).

The 18 cases reported in Kajiado were from Loitokitok (12), Kajiado Central (2), Kajiado East (2), Kajiado North (1) and Kajiado West (1).

In Kiambu the 6 cases were reported Thika (3), Kiambu Town (1), Limuru (1) and Lari (1) case each. In Nakuru all the five cases were reported in Naivasha

All cases in Nakuru were traced in Naivasham, similarly the five cases in Garissa were diagnosed at Daadab refugee camp.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.