Kenya: Woman Buried Alive While Harvesting Sand in Rachuonyo East

19 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Odiwuor

A 21-year-old woman was on Thursday buried alive as she mined sand from a quarry in Homa Bay County.

Cynthia Awuor, a mother of three, died at a quarry in Kolondo village in Rachuonyo East Sub-County. Most residents of the area rely on sand harvesting as their main source of livelihood.

Mr Richard Olweny, a village elder said many residents depend on manual jobs, including sand harvesting and farming.

The victim was in the company of other women when the walls of the quarry caved in. Kodumo West Assistant Chef Nelly Amata said the other women managed to escape.

"Ms Awuor died when the walls of the quarry collapsed," Ms Amata said.

Rachuonyo East Deputy County Commissioner Jack Obuo said residents who rushed to the quarry to rescue the woman found that she had already died.

SAND HARVESTING

He warned residents against engaging in sand harvesting as it was banned by the county government in measures to contain spread of Covid-19.

The administrator said anybody who will be found flouting the rules will be arrested. Mr Obuo said that during rainy season, sand mining is dangerous.

"We want locals to stop sand harvesting since it has been banned by the Homa Bay County government. It is dangerous to be in a quarry when it is raining," he said.

The woman's body was moved to Rachuonyo South Sub-County Hospital in Oyugis town.

Read the original article on Nation.

