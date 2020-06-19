Kenya: Politicians in Kakamega-Nandi Incitement Allegations to Face NCIC

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission plans to summon politicians accused of inciting communities living along the Kakamega-Nandi county border.

Commissioners Sam Kona and Philip Okundi met the county security team in Kakamega, led by county commissioner Pauline Dola for a briefing on what had triggered confrontations between the Kalenjin and Luhya communities last month.

They said the disputes were instigated after incitements by politicians and disagreements sparked off by the issue of land titles. But they did not name the politicians targeted in the investigations.

One parson was shot dead by police during the incident while five others sustained injurious during incident at Tabolwa-Kanin village.

A meeting held by security teams from Nandi and Kakamega county accused politicians from both sides of fuelling the simmering tension which has gripped communities along the border of the two devolved units.

The politicians were on the spot for derailing the peace efforts for the Kalenjin and Luyha communities living in the cosmopolitan area along the border of the two counties, sparking animosity and confrontations for years over land disputes.

Commissioner Kona said: "We have talked to the county security teams and been briefed on what is triggering the confrontations, leading to fights between the neighbouring communities along the border.

He said the commission would not spare anyone found inciting the communities irrespective their positions and was closely monitoring activities of the politicians.

The DCI sent a team to investigate the clashes and arrest politicians linked to incitement of the communities but no arrests have been made. Details about the progress of the investigations remain sketchy.

"We are determined to summon politicians, interrogate and expose them. We have got the authority to summon them and take actions against them," said Commissioner Okundi.

The incident at Tabolwa saw youths armed with machetes, arrows and bows pursue their lost cattle leading to a violent confrontation in which police officers were forced to firing live bullets to quell the irate group.

Two weeks ago, Kakamega County Commissioner Pauline Dola and her Nandi counterpart Kutswa Olaka warned leaders from sides over incitements arguing that those who have been doing so are known and actions will be taken against them regardless of their positions.

Ms Dola disclosed after a security meeting that appropriate actions will be taken on the police officers who shot the civilians.

"From our meeting, we have resolved that investigations to commence immediately and those police officers who were involved, actions will be taken against them.

"Secondly, politicians who are inciting the members of the public from both sides, we are coming for them," said Ms Dola at Ikoli center in Kakamega.

Mr Olaka said there was an incident last year where some people from Kakamega side who slashed maize on the land under dispute and agreement was reached of compensation, however, some politicians have been telling their people not to accept creating bad blood among the two communities.

The duo assured the residents from both sides that the issue of land which is likely to result into tribal clashes was being solved by land officials from both counties.