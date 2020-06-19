Kenya: Sonko's Advice on Stamina as He Marks 21st Marriage Anniversary

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko dished out advice to young couples as he and his wife Primrose Mbuvi celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Sonko advised couples on ways they could stay together for many years urging lovers to emulate the relationship of the late Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his wife Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza.

According to the embattled governor, Nkurunziza and his wife started from very humble beginnings and stayed together despite being financially challenged.

"I would like to encourage all the young couples to emulate the late President of Burundi Pierre Nkurunziza and his 1st girlfriend Denise Nkurunziza, who until his death was his wife and the first lady of Burundi. The two had been living together in a single room as a couple for many years. They later grew together in love and became the First Family of Burundi," Sonko said.

He advised against drinking too much alcohol

And in a more personal advice, especially to men, he advised against drinking too much alcohol and failing to deliver in the bedroom. He also warned against using viagra saying it is detrimental to relationships.

"Sweet dream make your girlfriend/wife/partner happy during this cold season na wale wako na kitambi itisheni mukoberoo from western don't use viagra and your marriage/relationship will never be the same again. Mambo yakulewa alafu kulala fofofo muwache," he said.

He also urged women to be patient with their men as they hustle to make ends meet, cautioning couples against letting small disagreements separate them.

"Do not leave him because he is broke or in prison. When Raila Odinga was in detention, Ida Odinga did not dump him. When I was in prison, my wife Primrose never left me. President Uhuru and William Ruto walivumiliana na bibi zao Margaret and Rachael for so many years, look at what they are today," he added.