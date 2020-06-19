Kenya: Sonko's Advice on Stamina as He Marks 21st Marriage Anniversary

19 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko dished out advice to young couples as he and his wife Primrose Mbuvi celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Sonko advised couples on ways they could stay together for many years urging lovers to emulate the relationship of the late Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his wife Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza.

According to the embattled governor, Nkurunziza and his wife started from very humble beginnings and stayed together despite being financially challenged.

"I would like to encourage all the young couples to emulate the late President of Burundi Pierre Nkurunziza and his 1st girlfriend Denise Nkurunziza, who until his death was his wife and the first lady of Burundi. The two had been living together in a single room as a couple for many years. They later grew together in love and became the First Family of Burundi," Sonko said.

He advised against drinking too much alcohol

And in a more personal advice, especially to men, he advised against drinking too much alcohol and failing to deliver in the bedroom. He also warned against using viagra saying it is detrimental to relationships.

"Sweet dream make your girlfriend/wife/partner happy during this cold season na wale wako na kitambi itisheni mukoberoo from western don't use viagra and your marriage/relationship will never be the same again. Mambo yakulewa alafu kulala fofofo muwache," he said.

He also urged women to be patient with their men as they hustle to make ends meet, cautioning couples against letting small disagreements separate them.

"Do not leave him because he is broke or in prison. When Raila Odinga was in detention, Ida Odinga did not dump him. When I was in prison, my wife Primrose never left me. President Uhuru and William Ruto walivumiliana na bibi zao Margaret and Rachael for so many years, look at what they are today," he added.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Time Running Out for Compromise Over Ethiopia's Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.