Nigeria: Lagos Sympathizes With Residents Over Torrential Rainfall

Lagos State Government yesterday sympathized with all residents of the state for the torrential rainfalls of the last two days and its resultant dislocations.

In a press statement signed by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, he expressed his sympathy to those whose properties were damaged and those who were displaced by the flash flood.

He explained that because Lagos is a coastal city, the heavy rainfall of Thursday which commenced from Wednesday brought about a back flow from the Lagoon which caused the flash flood experienced all over.

He added that some four hours after the cessation of the downpour, the water level of the lagoon that was very high causing a back flow receded in several areas and allowed discharge from the various collectors.

He reiterated that residents should be conscious that whenever it rains and the high water level in the lagoon locks up the collectors, thus preventing easy discharge into the lagoon, which ultimately leads to backflow of water into the streets.

According to Mr Tunji Bello, "Anytime it rains for hours, and the lagoon water rises, this often prevent our channels from discharging effectively."

The Commissioner advised residents of the state in low- lying areas to always relocate from such areas when rainfall starts especially during the rainy season, saying this has become imperative to avert any loss of life and properties during such heavy downpours going forward.

Bello stated that the pro-active and on-going cleaning and clearing of all drainage channels in the state also facilitated the ease with which the flash flood disappeared into the channels after the rain falls of Thursday.

He also reiterated his appeal to residents to desist from dumping refuse on drainage channels or encroaching on Right of Ways of canals, adding that it is regrettable that several of the canals that have been recently cleared and cleaned up are again been littered by residents.

The Commissioner emphasised that more of such heavy rains will come in July as well September, stressing the need for all residents to be adequately prepared for it.