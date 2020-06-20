Tanzania: Digging 'Tunnel' in Which to Lay Pipes to Deliver 'Portable' Water to Villagers

Two weeks ago, we caught up with a high-ranking official of the Ministry of Water, as he officiated at the launch of a huge water supply project tapping the River Kagera, to serve the peoples of Kyaka and Bunazi.

A week later, the same official was captured on camera participating in a water supply project in Geita Region.

The caption for the photograph had it that the official, who was shown holding a shovel and working hard on the land, was digging 'a tunnel', in which would be laid pipes to transport clean water to a number of villages in the Region. Was the official really digging a tunnel?

A tunnel is defined as an underground passage especially one built through a hill, or under a building, road or river; it also means an underground passage dug by animals. It therefore looks like the official and those working with him were not digging a tunnel.

They were digging a trench, which means, a long narrow ditch. Pipes would later on be laid in this trench, and once these are laid, the trench would be covered with soil, to protect them from damage. Water is an essential commodity and one measure of human development is access to clean water; thus the Government's efforts to ensure safe water for all in the Country.

The private sector, as part of its corporate social responsibility, is not to be left behind in playing its role in enabling the people to get clean water. An example of this philanthropic action is reported in the Custodian of June 18 (page 14), in an article entitled: "Villagers in Manyara Region hail SBL after getting 'portable' water".

In the opening paragraph, the reporter refers to the joy, the villagers expressed at getting this 'portable' water: "Thousands of residents in Galangal and Gidagamowd (quite a mouthful you would say!) villages in Manyara Region are all smiles after getting a reliable clean water supply borehole with capacity of 156,000 litres a day", thanks to Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL)'s Water of Life Project.

While we thank SBL for that progressive gesture for the people of Manyara, we want to point out that what the villagers got was not "portable" water. Fine, they could draw the water using small containers and walk around with.

Something that is portable is easy to carry or move, so that you can use it in different places. But you do not walk around with a borehole, or huge water storage tanks, do you? So what did the people of Manyara get? The answer is, they got "potable" water. Yes, potable water (not "pottable" water, not "portable" water).

Potable water is that which is considered safe to drink. Therefore, the article's headline should have the "r" removed from the word "portable" and read: "Villagers in Manyara Region hail SBL after getting potable water". **********

Back to Dar. The Good Citizen of June 18 carried a short news item that is surely good news for those in employment. It is titled: "Faidika sets aside Sh40bn for workers".

What is it all about? Read on: "Faidika Microfinance has set aside Sh40 billion for lending to employees in a new scheme dubbed: "Mshahara wako, Mkopo wako" which is 'literary' translated as: "Your salary, Your Loan". Surely the writer must have agonised over which word to use, between "literary" and "literally".

He opted for the former. Was he right? No! Literary is an adjective (while what the writer wanted was an adverb) meaning "concerning the writing, study, or content of literature, especially of the kind valued for quality of form". Think for example, of the literary works of Shaaban Robert.

Literally, on the other hand, is an adverb, referring to translating something word for word (verbatim), ignoring or being unaware of the meaning that could be hidden. In this particular case, your salary is taken as collateral for a loan that you can get from Faidika Microfinance.

Enjoy your weekend! lusuggakironde@gmail.com