Nigeria: Again, Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Governor Dariye's Father

For the second time in five years, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the father of Joshua Dariye, former governor of Plateau State, Pa Defwan Dariye.

THISDAY gathered yesterday that the gunmen went to his house at Mushere in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state and took him away to an unknown destination. A resident of the community, Bulus Gambo confirmed the abduction.

Pa Dariye, an old man of over 90 years, was earlier kidnapped in February 2015 from his residence in the same manner, but was later rescued by vigilante group at Nasarawa-Plateau border.

Gambo said, "The Information is true; it happened in the early hours of Thursday. The old man was just in his house when some gunmen came and took him away. Right now the community is in sober mood over the incident."

A family source disclosed that the gunmen, numbering about seven, arrived the community in motorcycles and a car, forced their ways into the compound of the old man and held the people in the house hostage for close to 10 minutes before they whisked him away to an unknown destination. "Since then, hunters and vigilantes have been on their trail."

He lamented that they had not communicated with the family, praying that they released him on time considering his age.

An aide to the Chairman of the local government, Magit Mangut Mafiyai also confirmed the abduction. He said that the Council Chairman, Mr. Yusuf Mahanan Machen had visited the residence of the victim, and urged the security agencies to double their efforts to ensure he was timely rescued.

Mafiyai said, "The executive chairman of Bokkos LGA, Hon. Chief Yusuf Mahanan Machen, was at the residence of Senator Joshua Chibi Dariye in Horop Mushere chiefdom yesterday (Thursday) to console with them over the kidnap of their father, Pa Defwan Dariye who was kidnapped from his residence.

"The chairman was there to console with the family on behalf of the entire LGA and has asked them to continue to pray, assuring that the Lord Almighty will never forsake them."

Meanwhile, the Police said they had swung into action to burst the crime.

Spokesman for the state Police Command, Ubah Ogaba said that security agents had been deployed to the council area to pin down the abductors, and secure his release at once.

Ogaba added, "As soon as we got the information, the Commissioner of Police led other officers to Bokkos. The security team detailed to go after the abductors have already swung into action and we hope the victim will be released soon."

Bokkos has become a tinder bolt in recent times. Just last week, a village head and his friend were murdered in cold blood while returning from a visit to a neighbouring community.

Meanwhile, Joshua Dariye, the victim's son is still serving a 10-year jail term at Kuje Prison where he is being held for breach of trust while he served as the governor of the state.