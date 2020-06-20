Rwanda: Over 1,300 Complete Basic Police Course At Gishari

Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Friday, gained 1,354 new members among its ranks, after they completed the 'Basic Police Course' at the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District.

At least 218 of the trainees are female.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Johnson Busingye presided over the pass-out ceremony of the 16th Basic Police Course intake and all graduands were awarded the rank of Police Constable.

The event held in consideration of the national guidelines in place to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, was also attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and the Deputy IGP in charge of Administration and Personnel, Juvenal Marizamunda.

Minister Busingye formally welcomed the new Police officers into the RNP family.

The pass out, he said, signifies Rwanda's commitment to continue to build an able and professional police force capable of effectively accomplishing its policing mandate to reassure the safety and security of people living in Rwanda and their property.

"Training is the foundation of professionalism and a determinant for quality services expected from every trained Police officer to implement what they were trained to do," Minister Busingye said.

He added that RNP plays a crucial part in the implementation of government development programmes and has built a strong bond with the citizenry through community policing to further ensure homeland security and uplift the wellbeing of the people.

"This requires Police officers to exhibit exemplary service in compliance with the law and supplement the government development agenda so as to create the same culture among all Rwandans," Minister Busingye said.

He highlighted the role that RNP continues to play in this period of the global Covid-19 pandemic, to educate Rwandans on prevention measures.

"Your role in building this country in all aspects is expected," he told the new Police officers.

He further lauded the police efforts invested in fighting all sorts of corruption, domestic and gender based violence, cybercrimes and terrorism, among others.

"In this endeavour, every Police officer should feel the responsibility to fight crimes, and community policing is one of those effective strategies adapted to be ahead of crime to prevent lawlessness.

This empowers the public to play their part as their right to share information to facilitate crime prevention."

He reassured of safety and security in the country and commended the professional conduct that Rwandan Police peacekeepers continue to exhibit in their respective UN missions.

The PTS commandant, Commissioner of Police Vianney Nshimiyimana commended the discipline, commitment and resilience throughout the eleven months of the course.

Nshimiyimana further lauded their discipline and observance of the instructions in this period of COVID which barred their relatives to visit them since March as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The trainees covered varied disciplines including drills and duties, skills at arms, public order management, law and community policing, among others.

Police Constables; Vedaste Nkurunziza, Eriya Iyakaremye and Devota Iradukunda,in that order, were awarded as the best overall trainees.

Since the beginning of this financial year, more than 55000 personnel have acquired varied training at PTS.

They include those trained in fire response, basic course, peacekeeping, driving, UNPOC, VIP, reserve, refresher and environmental protection courses.