Tanzania: Yanga Take Simba to Task Over Morrison Deal

Young Africans confirmed on Friday that they have channeled their complaints to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) allegedly for Simba's illegal offer of 5000 US dollars to hijack Bernard Morrison.

Morrison recently claimed that he was given the mentioned amount from a Simba agent, to convince him sign for the Msimbazi Reds the next season.

Speaking about the development, Yanga's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli said that they have gathered all the required evidences about the issue and directed them to TFF for further action to be taken.

"Since the matter has been taken to the concerned authorities, I cannot say much but rather to let them conduct their work thoroughly while we wait for their final decision," he said.

However, recently, Simba through their Information Officer Haji Manara denied any involvement into the matter, saying they have their own ways to approach a player and not as claimed by Morrison.

"In his audio clip, Morrison said the money was sent to him by Simba president but at Simba, we do not have a president as such, I do not really understand what he is talking about," Manara said.

According to an audio clip posted recently, Morrison was heard saying that a Simba agent gave him 5000 dollars to convince him to land at the Msimbazi Street based outfits.

"I got a message from one agent of Simba who said the club wants to sign me so that I can help them in CAF Champions League (CAF CL) games next season. "I told him to send me the offer via my WhatsApp address but he did not and instead, he personally brought it together with 10,000 dollars, which he said was sent by the club's president saying that if I accept, we should share the amount equally with him," the clip said

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He went on: "I told him to give me enough time to go through the contract and because everybody needs money, I pocketed my share but after they heard that I have signed a two year contract extension at Yanga, the agent has been on my neck now."

Moreover, Morrison said he has promised the agent that he will not rush into extending a new contract at Yanga when the current one expires until he talks with Simba but the agent is insisting that he (Morrison) will have problems with the president.

"I do not know what kind of problem I will have with the president because I did not ask to bring money for me that is why, I even proposed to send the offer on my WhatsApp but they refused. "He (agent) is now pressuring me not to stay here because they wanted me to play for Simba. Surely, for now, I do not know what to do maybe I should just return back the money he brought to me since I am receiving more calls and messages from him," said Morrison in his audio clip.

Reacting to this, GSM Investment Director Hersi Said reiterated that Morrison is a legal player for Yanga, whose contract stretches up to 2022.