Nigeria: Ekiti Thisday Correspondent Emerges Chapel Chairman

The Correspondents' Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ekiti State has elected new set of executives that would pilot the affairs of the chapel for the next three years.

In the election yesterday, the new executives were elected unopposed as they enjoyed the supports of members of the chapel.

Victor Ogunje (THISDAY) was elected as Chairman, while Raphael Ogbonnaiye (Daily Trust) emerged as the Vice Chairman.

Also, Soyemi Oluyinka (Alaroye) was elected as the Treasurer and Victor Akinkuolie(The Hope) emerged the Secretary.

Reacting on behalf of other executives, the chairman, Ogunje hailed members of the chapel for the confidence reposed on them and solicited more support for the executives in the next three years.

Ogunje promised that the chapel under him would witness tremendous changes and transformation to the chapel in all spheres through keeping the spirit of unity and brotherhood among members.

Also speaking, Chairman of Ekiti NUJ, Rotimi Ojomoyela commended members of the chapel for their unalloyed support to the state council of the NUJ.

He advised the new executives to put everything possible towards taking the chapel to greater heights.

He said, " I want to admonish our new executives today to ensure that the next three years, the chapel witness reforms and improvement especially on members. It is a call to service and don't forget it is necessary and important that you work together with every members of this chapel."

Ojomoyela maintained that the media industry had been badly affected by the current economic meltdown in the country, calling on members to think outside the box in making lives for themselves.

"No doubt, our profession is currently at a precarious situation and it is expedient for us to begin taking some decisions in making lives meaningful for us. We must endeavor to do other things with this work we are doing in the interest of our future," he said.