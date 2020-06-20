Kenya: Cat-and-Mouse Chase in Moses Wetang'ula Tour Bid

It was a cat-and-mouse chase between police and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula, in the latter's meet-the-people tour.

The armed riot police made Mr Wetang'ula's visit to the region difficult as they erected roadblocks on all the roads he had planned to use. Police even used teargas to repulse crowds.

The senator, who had started his tour from Webuye to Kimilili, then to Chwele and Bungoma town, had to cut short his trip at Kamukuywa trading centre, as police scuttled his bid to address the people.

Mr Wetang'ula used all tricks to avoid the roadblocks, until he reached his Bungoma home.

The police officers camped at the senator's gate to block other leaders and residents from entering.

Speaking at his home, Mr Wetang'ula condemned the harassment by police, saying that he had notified them that he was going to tour the county and he was given the go-ahead.

"We had informed the county Commissioner Abdi Hassan that I would be touring the county."

'NO WRONGDOING'

The senator also said there was no wrongdoing to warrant such large number of anti-riot police on the roads.

Accompanied by other leaders, he was compelled to walk for about three kilometres from Nalondo to his Kanduyi home.

Women selling groceries and boda-boda operators were not left out in the scuffle, as some had to flee from teargas, leaving their valuables behind.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Wetang'ula blamed the harassment on a political vendetta.

"We are responsible leaders and we know how to protect ourselves and our people from Covid-19. This is just political malice," he said

'SELFISH INTERESTS'

He told leaders out to divide the "Mulembe Nation" due selfish interests that they will not succeed.

He said he will ensure that those who want to divide Western people by dissolving Ford-Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC)don't succeed.

Mr Wetang'ula said he is working with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to unite the Luhya community.

"We have said it before that we will either form the government or others will form the government with us, and we are not relenting on our quest to take our community to State House come 2022," he said.

The senator was accompanied by MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), Catherine Wambilianga (Bungoma woman rep), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza), Sakwa Bunyansi (Nambale), Alfred Agoi (Sabatia) and Mwambu Mabongah (Bumula) and a host of MCAs.

Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang'ula have kicked off a series of meetings involving close allies of Deputy President William Ruto from the Western region.

The meetings are meant to counter those of Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who have been on the campaign trail in the region for the past one week.