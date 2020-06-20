Kenya: Cat-and-Mouse Chase in Moses Wetang'ula Tour Bid

20 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ojamaa, Benson Amadala

It was a cat-and-mouse chase between police and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula, in the latter's meet-the-people tour.

The armed riot police made Mr Wetang'ula's visit to the region difficult as they erected roadblocks on all the roads he had planned to use. Police even used teargas to repulse crowds.

The senator, who had started his tour from Webuye to Kimilili, then to Chwele and Bungoma town, had to cut short his trip at Kamukuywa trading centre, as police scuttled his bid to address the people.

Mr Wetang'ula used all tricks to avoid the roadblocks, until he reached his Bungoma home.

The police officers camped at the senator's gate to block other leaders and residents from entering.

Speaking at his home, Mr Wetang'ula condemned the harassment by police, saying that he had notified them that he was going to tour the county and he was given the go-ahead.

"We had informed the county Commissioner Abdi Hassan that I would be touring the county."

'NO WRONGDOING'

The senator also said there was no wrongdoing to warrant such large number of anti-riot police on the roads.

Accompanied by other leaders, he was compelled to walk for about three kilometres from Nalondo to his Kanduyi home.

Women selling groceries and boda-boda operators were not left out in the scuffle, as some had to flee from teargas, leaving their valuables behind.

Mr Wetang'ula blamed the harassment on a political vendetta.

"We are responsible leaders and we know how to protect ourselves and our people from Covid-19. This is just political malice," he said

'SELFISH INTERESTS'

He told leaders out to divide the "Mulembe Nation" due selfish interests that they will not succeed.

He said he will ensure that those who want to divide Western people by dissolving Ford-Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC)don't succeed.

Mr Wetang'ula said he is working with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to unite the Luhya community.

"We have said it before that we will either form the government or others will form the government with us, and we are not relenting on our quest to take our community to State House come 2022," he said.

The senator was accompanied by MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), Catherine Wambilianga (Bungoma woman rep), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza), Sakwa Bunyansi (Nambale), Alfred Agoi (Sabatia) and Mwambu Mabongah (Bumula) and a host of MCAs.

Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang'ula have kicked off a series of meetings involving close allies of Deputy President William Ruto from the Western region.

The meetings are meant to counter those of Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who have been on the campaign trail in the region for the past one week.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.