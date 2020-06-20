Kenya: Sonko Rescue Team Comes to the Aid of Struggling Mulwa

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has come to the aid of Marshall Mulwa after the struggling former Harambee Stars head coach's tribulations were highlighted by a news and entertainment website this week.

Mulwa guided Harambee Stars to a hat-trick of victories in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup from 1981 to 1983.

Sonko, through his Sonko Rescue Team, yesterday donated foodstuffs to last 75-year-old Mulwa six months alongside sanitisers and masks to help him stay safe during this Covid-19 period.

The team was accompanied by former Harambee Stars players, led by former defender John Bobby Ogolla, Musa Otieno, Josphat Murila and former Harambee Stars captains Musa Otieno and Dennis Oliech, among others.

WAS A MENTOR

The team also donated track suits, uniforms with national team colours, sports shoes, balls and other playing kits.

"Mulwa is a humble man and I want to thank Governor Sonko for his gesture.

Kenya is a rich country and the national government should do everything to uplift the standards of the former players living in poverty," Ogolla said.

"Coach Mulwa is hero and has undergone tribulation since he retired and he deserves better living standards. Mulwa was a mentor and he mentored me to be a coach at one stage in my football career," added Ogolla.

"I thank coach Mulwa for his resilience which has seen him survive all the tribulations. I thank coach for remembering players and coaches in distress.

"The rest of the counties should emulate Sonko as there are ailing sportsmen in their counties," said Murila, who was a stopper at Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards during Mulwa's tenure.

"We need to have a football structures to take care of former football stars because they should not suffer after retirement," said Otieno.

The donation sparked a lively debate on social media with many praising Sonko for his quick response to bail out Mulwa. Some Kenyans asked Sonko to assist their children realise their football dreams.

Musyoka Syokau wrote: "My son is a football lover, how can I get help to join a football academy. Please help Governor Sonko."

In response, James Kamanda wrote: "He [Sonko] has weakness like any human being but this guy has humanity in him. That is one thing nobody can snatch from him."

Brian Otieno from Homa Bay County praised Sonko and said: "Please Sonko please help us with skates. We need to discover our talents too."

Mwaramu Sirken wrote: "You're the general of all 47 governors," while Pius Alal added:" This a true leader. God bless your hands."

Others who responded took the opportunity to send a passionate appeal for humanitarian food assistance from Sonko. Paul wa Naks wrote: "Please help me with food. I'm jobless and my family is suffering in Thika."

Former coach Mulwa also received praised from the followers of Sonko and Bernard Karanja wrote: "Answered prayers. I love the humility of this old man, he love God. God bless Sonko."

Mulwa who was accompanied church leaders at his local church was lost for words as he was visibly overwhelmed by the surprise gesture.

"I have no words but to thank Governor Sonko for remembering me," said Mulwa, whose tribulations were initially highlighted in a feature by news and entertainment website tuko.co.ke earlier in the week.