Nigeria: Why Oyo Is Seeing Surge in Coronavirus Cases - Governor

Governor Seyi Makinde says the recent rise recorded in the number of coronavirus cases in Oyo State is due to more tests being carried out in the state.

Oyo state recorded 103 confirmed cases on Thursday, its highest daily number yet.

According to the governor in a post on his verified Facebook account and Twitter page, the rise being witnessed is connected to the activation of 10 community-based testing centres in the state.

"You may have noticed the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Oyo State in the past few days. Between June 10 and June 18, 2020, we've tested 3,065 more samples due to the activation of 10 community-based testing centres. The total no. of samples tested currently stands at 7,051," he said.

Mr Makinde said the more "samples we test, the more positive cases we are likely to get." as he urged the residents to start taking responsibility and follow guidelines to curb the deadly virus.

"This means that COVID-19 is still very much in our midst and we need to take responsibility and follow the guidelines provided by the COVID-19 Task Force.

"We urge those with any strange fevers, sudden loss of taste/smell or other known COVID-19 symptoms to please visit the nearest community-based testing centre to get tested.

Speaking on the cases recorded on Thursday, he said: "the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 103 cases came back POSITIVE. The cases are from Oyo East (28), Saki West (13), Oluyole (12), Lagelu (9), Ibadan South West (9), Ibadan North (7), Ibadan South East (4), Akinyele (4), Ona Ara (3), Ibarapa North (2), Itesiwaju (2), Ogbomosho North (2), Oyo West (2), Atiba (1), Ido (1), Ibadan North West (1), Kajola (1), Egbeda (1), Ogbomosho South (1) Local Government Areas."

The governor confirmed that the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as of the time of this report is 764.

Oyo State sits fourth in the state's ranking of the disease in Nigeria.