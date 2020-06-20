Nigeria: COVID-19 - Ogun Suspends Plan to Reopen Churches, Mosques

19 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

The Ogun State Government has rescinded its decision to reopen places of worship for religious activities.

The state had earlier fixed June 19 for the reopening of the worship centres in the state and had set up a tripartite committee to work out the guidelines for the reopening.

According to Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, the planned reopening of the religious centres in the state was suspended following the increase in the COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Consequently, we are confronted with two choices - yield to the demand of those who want the restrictions to be further relaxed or even completely removed, even if this is at variance with the dictates of incontrovertible data analysis and scientific opinion; or tow the path that preserves public health and safety, even if not so popular.

"As a responsible administration, we choose life and the wellbeing of our citizens and are therefore constrained to take the painful but necessary decision to maintain the current regime of eased lockdown in the meantime.

"We are consequently suspending our initially slated reopening of places of worship."

As of the time of filing this report, Ogun had recorded 586 out of the 18,480 cases of the pandemic reported in the country.

A breakdown of the 18,480 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 7, 896 cases, followed by FCT - 1,451, Kano - 1,170, Oyo - 764, Edo - 729, Rivers - 721, Ogun - 586, Kaduna - 490, Borno - 457 Gombe - 447, Bauchi - 438, Katsina - 426, Delta - 400, Jigawa - 317, Ebonyi - 234, Imo - 205, Plateau - 186, Nasarawa - 178, Kwara - 177, Abia - 173, Sokoto - 135, Bayelsa - 111, Ondo - 105, Enugu - 95, Zamfara - 76, Kebbi - 67, Anambra - 66, Niger - 66, Yobe - 56, Osun - 51, Akwa Ibom - 48, Adamawa - 42, Benue - 36, Ekiti - 30, Taraba - 18, Taraba - 18, and Kogi - 3.

Only Cross River State is yet to record a single infection since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February.

