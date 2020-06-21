Nigeria: Insecurity - Not Enough to Talk Tough!

21 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met with security chiefs on Thursday, where according to reports, he talked tough and warned his security chiefs he would not take any more excuses but results as the security situation in the country deteriorates.

But, how is it even logical to continue to charge people, who have failed in their assignments for over five years, when some of them had also been due for retirement, either by virtue of their age or the number of years so far put into the service of their fatherland?

The truth, if the president must know, is that this current set of service chiefs have outlived their competence and relevance on the turf and cannot deliver the result the president seeks any longer.

They're tired and worn out. Whatever reasons the president has for still keeping them is evidently not in the nation's interest. Buhari must therefore stop talking tough but start acting tough.

