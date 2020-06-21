Nigeria: Agip Ramps Up Shore Reclamation Efforts in Niger Delta

Abuja — The Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and its Joint Venture (JV) partners, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Oando Oil Limited have ramped up efforts meant to recover part of the receding shoreline in the Niger Delta.

The oil giant inaugurated a N500 million shore protection project in Ogboinbiri community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, saying it was part of its corporate obligation to the people of the area.

The peculiar nature of the topography in the region usually leads to serious loss of land due to the impact of erosion and other natural forces, with demands on oil companies to remediate the situation.

At the inauguration, the General Manager District, NAOC, Mr Tiani Alessandro urged the community to continue to sustain the enabling environment for the operations of the JV partners in the interest of all the stakeholders.

Alessandro, who was represented at the event by the Assistant Manager, Ogbainbiri Gas Plant, Uzozie Chimaraoke noted that NAOC JV will always strive to change the landscape of her host communities through the provision of various development projects.

The company urged the community to continue to maintain the peace in the area and pledged to continue to partner the people in resolving some of the challenges.

In his remarks during the ceremony on behalf of the community, the Community Development Chairman (CDC), Ogboinbiri, Mr Ayibakuro Okorodo expressed deep appreciation to the Joint Venture Partners.

The chairman noted that the construction of the shore protection was very significant to the community as it would safeguard the area from erosion.

He further noted that the project was very dear to the community because of its overall impact on the economic life there.

The CDC chairman called on other oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to emulate the good gesture of NAOC JV.

Present during the occasion were the CDC Secretary Appah Ayibakuro and other elated community residents.

The latest gesture, the company said, was in addition to its development effort and in support of government efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The oil company had also recently performed a ground-breaking ceremony and commissioning of permanent and temporary medical facilities in Bayelsa and Delta States respectively.