Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Exceed 20,000

@NCDCgov/Twitter
Nigeria's COVID-19 cases, June 21, 2020.
22 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 436 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20,244.

Twelve deaths were recorded from the virus on Sunday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 518.

There was a drop in the number of confirmed cases reported Sunday evening (436) compared to what was reported on Saturday (661).

The health agency in a tweet Sunday evening said the new cases were reported in 19 states.

These are Lagos, Oyo, Plateau, Imo, Kaduna, Ogun, Federal Capital Territory (FCT),, Enugu, Bauchi, ,Bayelsa, Rivers, Osun, Kano, Edo, Benue, Adamawa, Borno, Abia and Ekiti.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

Lagos recorded the highest daily figure of the infection and remains the epicentre for the disease in the country.

According to NCDC, on June 21, 436 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

The 436 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos - 169, Oyo - 52, Plateau (31), Imo - 29, Kaduna - 28, Ogun - 23, FCT - 18, Enugu - 18, Bauchi - 17, Bayelsa - 14, Rivers - 8, Osun - 6, Kano - 6, Edo - 5, Benue - 5, Adamawa - 3, Borno - 2, Abia - 1 and Ekiti - 1.

NCDC said "till date, 20244 cases have been confirmed, 6879 cases have been discharged and 518 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory."

BREAKDOWN

Since the onset of the outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 113, 575 samples have been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there are 12, 847 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 6,879 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 20, 244 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 8, 576 cases, followed by FCT - 1,567, Kano - 1,190, Oyo - 912, Edo - 784, Rivers - 874, Ogun - 646, Kaduna - 580, Borno - 478, Gombe - 451, Bauchi - 464, Katsina - 426, Delta - 502, Jigawa - 317, Ebonyi - 234, Plateau - 251, Imo - 234, Abia - 222, Nasarawa - 184, Kwara - 180, Sokoto - 135, Ondo - 134, Bayelsa - 169, Enugu - 144, Zamfara - 76, Kebbi - 67, Anambra - 66, Niger - 66, Yobe - 56, Osun - 60, Akwa Ibom - 65, Adamawa - 45, Benue - 44, Ekiti - 35, Taraba - 18, Taraba - 18, and Kogi - 3.

NCDC has attributed the increasing numbers of confirmed cases in the country to the increase in the number of testing centres.

NCDC said in Kaduna State, Africa Centre for Disease Control, AfricaCDC in collaboration with NCDC, is supporting Giwa LGA with wide community sensitisation in preparation for mass #COVID19 testing in the area

The agency said improving testing is key in Nigeria's COVID-19 response, enabling timely isolation and treatment of cases.

