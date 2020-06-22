Tanzania: Dar Fans Urged to Observe Health Safety Guidelines

21 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Rahel Pallangyo

FOOTBALL fans in Dar es Salaam regions have been urged to observe health safety guideline protocols, when attending matches, or else risk being barred from entering the venues.

This was said on Friday by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Executive Committee Member, who is also in charge of the Dar es Salaam centre, Lameck Nyambaya.

"We will strictly continue to observe the right required number of fans allowed to enter the venue in order to ensure the one metre distance rule is implemented. We should always put people's health ahead of the revenue generated from match entrance fee," Nyambaya insisted.

Nyambaya said that only fans who will be arriving early at the Dar es Salaam venues-Azam Complex, National and Uhuru Stadia will be allowed in and in case the required number is already met, then the gates will be closed.

He also said that the gates at all the venues will be opened early to avoid congestion and that medical experts will always be deployed to ensure fans observed to all required health guidelines, which include to either sanitise or wash their hands with running water and soap, while their temperature will be taken before they enter the premises of the stadium.

Recently the government announced that all league matches to be played at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma will be behind closed doors after the venue officials failed to observe health safety guideline protocols.

This was a response as the venue was packed to the brim when JKT hosted Young Africans in a Mainland Premier League encounter last Wednesday, which ended 1-1.

The Mainland Premier League becomes the second after Burundi to re-start after a three-month stoppage occasioned by the spread of Covid-19.

