Angola: COVID-19 - Clínica Multiperfil Hospital Lockdown Lifted

Luanda — The cordon sanitaire on Luanda's Clinica Multiperfil hospital was brought to an end on Saturday, returning 270 people to normal living, after 21 days of confinement.

The hospital lockdown had been declared after positive cases of the coronavirus disease were detected. Until now, the number of covid-19 infections detected at Mutiperfil stands at 15, of a total of 176 across the country.

"We have just delivered 270 negative results of people who were in institutional quarantine at Multiperfil," said the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the ceremony.

Angola's current covid-19 records show 172 infections, nine deaths, 66 recoveries and 101 active patients, one with special attention needs.