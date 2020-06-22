Angola: COVID-19 - Hoji-Ya-Henda Lockdown Lifted

Luanda — Luanda's Hoji-ya-Henda neighbourhood lockdown declared to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the area was lifted Saturday, bringing 860 families back to normal living, after 40 days in confinement.

The neighbourhood lockdown had been declared on 10 May, after one covid-19 infection that became known as "case 31" was detected, resulting in another 29 positive cases.

During the Hoji-ya-Henda sanitary cordon, 3,400 people were tested, including suspected cases in institutional quarantine.

Angola's current covid-19 records show 172 infections, nine deaths, 66 recoveries and 101 active patients, one with special attention needs.