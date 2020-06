Luanda — Four new positive cases of covid-19 and one death have been reported in the last 24 hours in Angola, bringing the total in the country to 176 and nine, respectively.

Speaking at the usual covid-19 update briefing with the press, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said the cases are Angolan nationals, three of whom from Clinica Multiperfil hospital.

With these cases, Angola's covid-19 figures show 176 infections, nine deaths, 66 recoveries and 101 active patients.