Malawi: Chilima Winds Up Campaign in Style - Kaliati Makes Rigging Claims, Implicates Zambia Officials

Vice President Salous Chilima, who is running mate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, on Saturday, ended his campaign in style when he walked with a multitude from the popular Ndirande Township all the way to Njamba Freedom Park.

Speaking to a multitude that attended his last campaign rally at Njamba freedom Park in Blantyre, Chilima said thanked people of Ndirande for walking with him to Njamba to "give the presidency to Chakwera and Tonse alliance".

Chilima promised that Tonse alliance will construct flats in Ndirande and other townships in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu to ease housing problems in the cities.

He further promised to look into concerns raised by youths such fees for obtaining and renewing licences and passports during the many whistle stop tours he has conducted across the country.

The UTM president assured youths of the one million jobs, duty free week, K75billion loan and other promises in his party manifesto.

Chilima said Tonse government will construct houses for security officers in the Army, Police, immigration and Prison that DPP promised but never delivered.

The Veep also said Tonse government will investigate dubious ways how President Mutharika imported huge amounts of cement worth K3.2 billion with the assistance of Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati disclosed that DPP has engaged an immigration official at the Malawi Embassy in Dubai Mr Lifupa to print 500,000 already marked ballot papers to distribute countrywide to rig the elections.

"This too will fail. We are monitoring everything," said Kaliati.

She also alleged that Mutharika has hidden K3.2 billion in a secret account, money meant for the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Kaliati further disclosed that three high ranking officials from Zambia have entered Malawi through Jenda in Mzimba to help rig the elections in the North for DPP.

"Let these officials leave this country immediately. Malawians have fought this battle on their own, do not attempt to tamper with their will," charged Kaliati.

MCP Campaign Director Moses Kunkuyu said Tonse Alliance should be applauded for conducting a violence free campaign and focusing on policies to be implemented once in government. Kunkuyu cited many unfulfilled promises by DPP such as construction of 10,000 houses for security officers, Mombera University, Mzuzu Youth Centre, Nyanja inland port.

He said Mutharika has lost support because his government has thrived on lies and empty promises.

Before the Njamba rally, Chilima held whistle stops at around Blantyre at Chirimba, Mpemba, Nacholi and Ndirande where he addressed thousands of cheerful supporters.

